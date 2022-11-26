Share:

The AJK Election Commission has all set for holding local government elections in the Muzaffarabad division tomorrow (Sunday).

Security personnel from other districts of the state have been invited to maintain a peaceful atmosphere during polling.

Polling will start in all three districts Muzaffarabad, Neelum, and Jhelum valley at 8:00 am and continue until 5:00 pm without any break.

Chief Election Commissioner AJK, Justice (Retd) Abdur Rasheed Sulehriya has appealed voters and contesting candidates to cooperate with polling staff so as to accomplish the polling process in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

He reiterated that no one will be allowed to snatch or damage ballot papers and ballot boxes.

Ban has been imposed on the display of arms, and fireworks near polling stations.

It is to mention that Local government elections in the other two divisions of the state Poonch and Mirpur will be held on the 3rd and 8th of next month.