LAHORE - ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP): Pakistan cricket team started their practice session at the Islamabad Club Cricket Ground on Friday to prepare themselves for the three-match Test series against England. England are scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on Saturday after their Test camp at the Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub. This will be England’s first visit to Pakistan in 17 years to play a Test series. The first Test starts in Rawalpindi on December 1. The series is important for Pakistan to qualify for the finals of the ICC World Test Championship 2022-23. Pakistan has selected two new players Mohammad Ali and Abrar Ahmed on the basis of their standout performance in the domestic cricket and they are likely to make debuts in the first Test.