ISLAMABAD - Diabetes in Pakistan is increasing at an alarming rate. Pakistan has third highest burden of people living with diabetes and the rate at which diabetes is increasing. Pakistan is the country with fastest growth of diabetes. In just two years, number of people living with diabetes has increased from 19.4 million to 33 million. If no urgent policy action is taken, number of people living with diabetes will increase to 62 million by 2045. Sugary drinks are major contributors to diabetes. Government shall take immediate policy actions to reduce their consumption. This was stated by health, policy and economic experts and parliamentarians at “Dissemination of International Diabetic Federation Atlas 2021” organized by Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) at a local hotel in Islamabad. The event was attended by parliamentarians, health professionals, government representatives, civil society and media. The event was hosted by PANAH’s General Secretary Sanaullah Ghumman. The guests included Professor Dr. Basit Ali, Secretary General diabetic association of Pakistan, Dr. Qaiser Sajjad, President, Pakistan medical association, Major. Gen. (R) Masud ur Rehman Kiani, President PANAH, Mr. Munawar Hussain, consultant at Global Health Advocacy Incubator, Uzma Jadoon, MNA, Dr. Shehzad Ali Khan, VC, Health Services Academy, Col. Dr. Shakeel Ahmed Mirza, Dr. Mazhar Qayyum, eye specialist, Dr. Baseer Achakzai, Ms. Sarwat Tahira Habib, advisor sales tax and excise FTO, Senator Sardar Shafique, civil society representatives, health professionals and media. Dr. Shazia Aslam Soomro was the chief guest of the occasion. We need to work on war footings against diabetes like we did against corona, said Maj. Gen. Masud ur Rehman Kiani If no policy measures taken no of people living with diabetes will increase to 62 million by 2045, said Dr. Abdul Basit. We will go to any extent to save Pakistan from diabetes, said Senator Sardar Shafiq.