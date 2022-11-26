Share:

ISLAMABAD - A Pakistani student, Samsam ur Rahman participated in the championship organized by World Scholar’s Cup (WSC) in collaboration with Yale University of USA where he secured 4 silver and 1 gold medals. The competition was comprised of debates, writings and quiz challenges in the field of arts, science, music, literature and media, and history. Samsam is 13 years old, and along with other 6 Pakistani students, was participating in the global event. 1500 students from 46 countries took part in the event.