Some memories are unforgettable, remaining

ever vivid and heartwarming!

–Joseph B. Wirthlin

On November 26, 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a bill according to which the fourth Thursday of every November was deemed to be Thanksgiving Day. The tradition dates back to the early histoy of the Plymouth and Massachusetts Bay colonies when post-harvest holidays were celebrated on the weekday regularly. The local governor of the time, William Bradford, would invite local members of the Wampanoag tribe to join the Pilgrims in a festival held in gratitude for the bounty of the season. This tradition was formalised and Thanksgiving became an annual holiday and custom to be observed. In 1789, President George Washington became the first president to proclaim a Thanksgiving holiday when, at the request of the Congress, a holiday was given for the occasion.