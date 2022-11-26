Share:

LAHORE - A team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 480 kg of tainted red chilli powder during a raid on the spices manufacturing factory on Sheikhu­pura Road here on Friday. PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said that the competent authority took action against the food business operator (FBO) after finding substandard colours and harmful ingredients in the spices. He added that the raiding team also inspected cleanliness arrangements and noted violation of packing regulations. He said the use of adulterated spices causes intestine cancer and stomach problems in the users. He informed that PFA will not spare anyone involved in food adulteration.