Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held one-on-one meeting as well as delegation level talks in Istanbul.

During the talks, both sides reviewed bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on the ongoing cooperation in diverse fields including trade and investment, defence cooperation, education, connectivity and health.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to take the bilateral trade volume to five billion dollars within three years, to exploit the immense untapped potential between the two countries.

Both leaders agreed to take robust follow up action for the implementation of Trade in Goods Agreement that was signed by the two countries in August this year.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to explore avenues of furthering cooperation in the area of renewable energy, particularly wind and solar energy.