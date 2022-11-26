Share:

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, foggy conditions are likely to develop over few plain districts of Punjab during morning hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad seven degree centigrade, Murree and Peshawar eight, Lahore twelve, Karachi eighteen, Quetta zero, Gilgit minus one and Muzaffarabad six degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla while very cold and dry in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla one degree centigrade, Jammu ten, Leh minus five while Anantnag and Shopian two degree centigrade.