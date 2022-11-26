Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that poli­tics of siege, vandalism, arson and hatred is harmful to the country’s solidarity and interests. Talking to office-bearers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sardogha at the Governor’s House here on Fri­day, he said everyone should play a positive role in development of the country. The delegation was led by PML-N District president and former MPA Abdul Razzaq Dhillon.

“Politics is the name of selfless service to the people and PML- N has always taken steps for wel­fare of the mass­es,” Muhammad Balighur Rehm­an said, adding whenever the nation reposed confidence in PML-N through vote, the country witnessed progress and development. He said during its previous stints, the PML-N initiated historic projects for public welfare, including motorways, electricity projects and ex­emplary initia­tives in the field of education and health while in­flation was at the lowest rate and GDP growth was high. He said the PML-N will continue to serve masses.

Governor Balighur Rehman said the doors of Governor’s House La­hore are always open on the people and the party workers.

Sargodha district President Abdul Razak Dhillon said the initiative taken by the Punjab governor to start a series of meetings with the workers is commendable. He said that new buses should be provided to the university students of Salan­wali Tehsil Kot Momin Jhawarian in the remote areas of Sargodha city. The governor promised his role in solving problems, pointed out by the delegation.