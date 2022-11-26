Share:

QUETTA - General Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan, Rozi Khan Kakar on Friday said the party’s leaders and thou­sands of people sacrificed their lives for the establishment of democracy and the rights of the people in the country.

He expressed these views while talking to the provincial leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party Engineer Hadi Askari, Mumtaz Ali Chingizi, Malik Isa Khan and Isa Khan Chingazai called on him at the Secretariat of Pakistan Peoples Party Balo­chistan here.

Party leaders Malik Hameed Kakar, Rabbani Khilji and oth­ers were also present on this occasion. Rozi Khan Kakar said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was moving forward with the mani­festo of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto in positive way.

He said the PPP Party has fought for the restoration of de­mocracy in the country and the rights of the poor people since its inception saying that we would not hesitate to make any sacrifice to keep the party flag high.

He said whenever the PPP came to power, it had served the people selflessly, therefore the party has settled in the hearts of the poor people and the PPP would win with a huge majority in the upcoming gen­eral elections.

He said that the people be­longing to the Hazara commu­nity have always supported the Pakistan Peoples Party and the people of Hazara Town, Mari­abad voted for the candidates of the PPP and made them suc­cessful three times.

He hoped that the people of the Hazara community would vote for the candidates of the Pakistan Peoples Party in the up­coming general elections and to make them successful