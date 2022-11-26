Share:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul on 25th November 2022. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister for Defence Production, Minister of Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister of Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi and SAPM Fahd Hussain.

The two leaders held a one-on-one meeting, followed by delegation-level talks between the two sides.

During the talks, both sides reviewed bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on the ongoing cooperation in diverse fields including trade and investment, defense cooperation, education, connectivity and health.

Expressing satisfaction on the positive trajectory of ongoing cooperation, they also agreed to take all necessary steps to sustain and strengthen the multifaceted engagement.

While noting the vast untapped trade potential between the two countries, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to meet the target of achieving $5 billion trade in three years. In this regard, they agreed to take robust follow up action for the implementation of Trade in Goods Agreement that was signed in August 2022. The Prime Minister stressed the need to explore avenues of furthering cooperation in the area of renewable energy, particularly wind and solar energy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif brought out that although the two countries were marking the 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations this year, which would be befittingly commemorated, the fraternal bond between the two peoples was centuries-old; rooted in common civilizational, cultural and religious heritage.

The Prime Minister also expressed his profound condolences on the terrorist attack in Istanbul on 13th November 2022 and reiterated support to Türkiye’s fight against terrorism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction on the growing defence cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye - including through joint ventures and capacity building - and underpinned the need to jointly enhance self-reliance in the area of defence production. He noted that coproduction of MILGEM Corvettes for Pakistan Navy was a major step in that direction.

While underscoring the importance of High-Level Strategic Cooperation (HLSCC) as an important institutional framework for advancing bilateral cooperation in multiple areas, the two leaders agreed to organize the 7th Session of the HLSCC at a mutually convenient date in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also addressed the media in a Joint Press Stakeout emphasizing their mutual desire to bring the ongoing bilateral cooperation in sync with the deep rooted fraternal ties between the two peoples.

The Prime Minister is visiting Türkiye upon the invitation of President Erdoğan to participate in the launching ceremony of the third of the four MILGEM Corvettes for Pakistan Navy.

Pakistan-Türkiye bilateral relations are marked by deep mutual respect, frequent leadership level engagement, and common outlook on various global and regional issues.