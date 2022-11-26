Share:

LAHORE - Provision of the best treatment is the first priority in the gov­ernment teaching hospitals of the prov­ince. Punjab Secre­tary Health Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi said this while presiding over a meeting in his of­fice here on Friday. He said the District Headquarters Hos­pital Faisalabad was being revamped to provide quality health facilities to people. Pediatric emergency ward, Gynecology, Neurosurgery and Medical wards were being upgraded in the DHQ Hospital Fais­alabad, he said. Af­ter the upgradation of the DHQ Hospital Faisalabad, patients would be provided with better medical facilities, he added. Chief Planning Offi­cer Abdul Haq Bhatti and other related of­ficers participated in the meeting.