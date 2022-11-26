Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to hold its power show today in Rawalpindi, in a move to force the coalition government to hold early elections in the county, despite security threats issued by the intelligence agencies for its public gathering. Former prime minister Imran Khan will lead the rally and appear before the masses for the first time since he was injured in a gun attack during the long march in Wazirabad in early November. Though the federal government apparently looks comfortable after it made appointments of the next chief of army staff and chairman joint chiefs of staff committee a day before, Chairman PTI Khan has also kept his cards close to his chest by leaving for others to continue with the guessing game. Khan in the rally will unveil his final plan of action by announcing whether his party will hold a sit-in to force the government to fulfil his demand or ask his flowers to disperse peacefully only to hold another protest rally for some other time and day. The federal government fears that the former prime minister can also ask his supporters to march towards Islamabad. The federal government had already issued a security advisory for the PTI warning it of the threats of militant groups to the PTI chief and his power show. The provincial government of Punjab claims that it has made foolproof security arrangements for the participants of the march and the opposition leader Khan. At the end of last month, PTI chief Khan had started his anti-government march from Lahore to Islamabad. However, the march got a break twice only to resume in Rawalpindi for today. PTI has also established a ten city at a park in Rawalpindi to facilitate the party supporters and activists with accommodation, food and other basic necessities of life. The party has advised the participants of the march to come with the arrangements of at least three to five days for staying at the protest venue at a time when weather becomes tense during night in the twin cities. A day earlier, Islamabad Administration had denied the request of PTI for permission to land the helicopter of Khan at the Parade Ground. The PTI chief will fly from Lahore where he had been staying since he got injured during the long march. PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday again resubmitted the request with the capital city’s administration saying the permission was necessary due to the security threats to the party chief. The party maintains that the helicopter should be near the public gathering venue in case of any eventuality. Before this, PTI leader Asad Umar said that the administration has refused permission for the landing of helicopter without any reasons. He said that the decision will increase the threats to Khan’s life. The convoys of the long march from different parts of the country including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh will start reaching the protest venue on Saturday morning. The party in this regard has issued a “comprehensive plan” for timely arrival of convoys, according to an official statement issued by PTI. According to the plan, PTI’s KP caravan would leave from the province under the leadership of provincial president Pervez Khattak to participate in the march. The caravans of KP South Region would reach Rawalpindi via the CPEC route under the leadership of provincial Secretary General Ali Amin Gandapur. Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday claimed that ‘some people’ wanted a clash between the army and his party workers. In an interview with a private TV channel, he said he never thought of picking an army chief of his choice, adding that he believed in merit-based decisions. Rejecting the perception that he is against the institution, the PTI leader said that there are good and bad people in every institution. Responding to a question, the PTI chairman said that he is going to Rawalpindi for the sake of the nation and hoped “The nation will come out for me.” Reiterating his stance on polls, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that elections will be held no matter what they do.