LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is all geared up to march on Rawalpindi to stage a sit-in demonstration in the neighboring city of country’s capital which is also home to military headquarters (GHQ), on Saturday (today). On the call of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, convoys from across Punjab are moving towards Rawalpindi under the leadership of their local political leaders. Each MNA, MPA and other leaders have been urged to bring 150 to 200 people with them. The followers of Imran Khan seemed excited while leaving towards Rawalpindi to hold a procession. The vehiclaes were decorated with party colours, besides party flags and pictures of Imran Khan. Convoys of PTI supporters from different localities across Punjab will reach Rawalpindi on Saturday in the last phase of the real freedom march. According to reports and PTI leaders, the real Azadi March convoy will depart from Kasur at 2:30 PM and reach Rawalpindi at 10 PM via Chakri Interchange. The other convoy will depart from Sahiwal at 9 pm on Friday night and reach Rawalpindi at 7 am on Saturday. A convoy departed from Pakpattan at 8 pm Friday night will reach its destination Rawalpindi at 6 am on Saturday. The convoy left from Okara at 7 pm Friday night and will enter Rawalpindi on Saturday morning at 5 am via Chakri Interchange. The convoy under the leadership of Provincial Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid will depart from Lahore at 6 am on Saturday and expected to reach Rawalpindi 1 pm. Another Azadi March convoy will depart from Shahpur at 7 am on Saturday and reach Rawalpindi at 1 pm via the highway. Whereas, a carvan of protestors from Nankana Sahib will leave for Rawalpindi at 7 am on Saturday and will reach Rawalpindi at 1 am. Meanwhile a convoy will depart from Hasan Abdal on Saturday 7 am and will reach Rawalpindi at 1 am. Azadi March convoy from Mandi Bahauddin is to depart for Rawalpindi on Saturday at 8 am and is expected to reach Rawalpindi at 1 pm.