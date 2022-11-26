Share:

Peshawar - Khyber pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that hundreds of thousands of people from Khyber pakhtunkhwa will march towards rawalpindi to participate in the pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s rally to liberate the country from corrupt politicians. In a statement issued here from Chief Minister’s secretariat, he maintained that the true independence march will be a peaceful one, and will establish the fact that the imported rulers have failed to deliver on every front and cannot steer the country out of the prevailing economic and political crises. Despite 75 years of independence, we have not been able to achieve the true purpose for which pakistan was established. Under the leadership of Tehreek e Insaf chairman Imran Khan, the dream of establishing an Islamic welfare state will be realized. he said that the people of Khyber pakhtunkhwa have played an unprecedented role in every struggle for the stability and strengthening of the homeland. he said that pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s real independence march will prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the imported government that came into power under the regime change conspiracy. he added that people from Khyber pakhtunkhwa will participate in great numbers to achieve real freedom because the imported government is serving alien interests and has brought the country’s economy to the brink of collapse. Mahmood Khan stated that corrupt politicians and their flawed policies have resulted in unparalleled inflation, rupee depreciation and increasing unemployment. The life of ordinary citizens has become miserable and the imported government has failed badly in providing relief to the public in these testing times. he made it clear that the only way out from this crisis is free and fair elections in the country, adding that as long as this corrupt conglomerate stays in power, the country’s economy will continue to decline. The chief minister said that pDM failed to deliver and access to basic amenities has become a challenge for the majority of pakistanis. Mehmood Khan claimed that the previous pTI government had put the sinking economy on track and took practical steps to restore national prestige and identity at the international level. Despite daunting challenges, including the Coivd-19 pandemic that hit the global economy badly, pakistan’s economy performed well because of sincere leadership of Imran Khan. however, the corrupt politicians resorted to a regime change conspiracy to topple a democratically elected government. “Ironically, these political parties are completely silent now; even though inflation has increased manifolds during the past six months; even essential commodities have reached beyond the purchasing capacity of the common man,” Mahmood Khan remarked.