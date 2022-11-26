Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that his party is optimistic about change in the institution.

Addressing the participants of the long march, Fawad asked the – rulers – the incumbent government to accept the decision of the masses and announce the snap election. He challenged the rulers to ‘come’ and contest election if they [rulers] feel that the masses are standing by their side.

Taking a swipe at PM Shehbaz Sharif, the PTI stalwart [Fawad] was of the view that the PM ran away to Turkiye due to Imran’s fear – as he came to know that the PTI is chiefly coming for the long march. Taking a jibe at PM Shehbaz [continuously], he asked PM to make his way to the Airport to meet the PTI leadership there.

Lamenting that the PTI’s mandate was snatched eight months back, Fawad made it clear that the people are not going to make their way back from today’s gathering as – according to him – it is the time to ‘rewrite’ history.