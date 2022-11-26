Share:

Rallies from different parts of the country are travelling to the garrison city of Rawalpindi to resume PTI’s long march as Imran Khan wants to mount pressure on the government for fresh elections.

The PTI chief will also rejoin the major rally in his first public appearance since an assassination attempt earlier this month, when he sustained bullet wounds after his long march was attacked near Wazirabad city of Punjab. Since then, he has been addressing the crowds via video link before he halted the “Haqeeqi Azadi” march till November 26.

The PTI has shared various videos on its official Twitter handle, showing convoys moving towards the Rawalpind for jalsa.

A large convoy can been seen leaving Gilgit-Baltistan for the Pindi Jalsa as party supporters are enthusiastic to listen to their leader Imran Khan.

From South Punjab, MPA Zain Hussain Qureshi is leading the convoys towards Rawalpind.

Former Federal minister Shehreyar Afridi in a video statement said that rallies from northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will converged on motorways at 9:00am, while KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will lead the rallies.

As rallies continue to reach the Islamabad’s neighbouring city from the Punjab capital, a convoy of Insaf Youth Wing has arrived in Rawalpindi.