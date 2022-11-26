Share:

DOHA - The wait is over, 2022 FIFA World Cup is being hosted the Arab world for the first ever time in the history.Starting from November 20 to December 18, 2022, fans are flocking to Doha, Qatar, to witnessthe clash of footballers. However, if you’re going to travel all that way, why not make it a completeNewYear family’s holiday, let’s explore Qatar. From the rich and mysterious Arabic heritage that offers a glimpse into one of the oldest civilizations, to modernand advance lifestyle where every night is as colorful as rainbows, from the exotic golden dessert the engulf the visitor into its magical Arabian Nights to the deep blue sea which gave you memories of your childhood, Aladdin’s flying carpets over deserts and seas……and many more. Landing at Al Hamad International Airport, the cleanest and cool, you will find yourself at peace. The airport is huge and newly built, providing the passenger all the ease and comfort. After leaving the airport, I suggest you to breath and inhale the Arabic air, your every part will feel the misty wind coming from the sea shores, whispering mysterious tales of the desserts. You are in Arabic World, let’s experience luxury! Check into The Ritz-Carlton Sharq Village, 10 minutes’ drive from the airport, a beachfront property overlooking Doha Bay. The luxury resort is a perfect retreat since it’s a blend of authentic Arabian architecture with the advance level comfort. Spreading along 350 m of coastline, with a 1,400-m² infinity pool and extensive wellness center. Rooms feature an oriental décor, wooden ornaments and canopied beds. Coming with a private balcony overlooking the resort village. The marble bathroom has a deep-soaking bath and a rain shower, which would defiantly sweep away all the jet lag. The Spa offers an extensive menu of skin therapies and massages. Where you can rest on comfortable loungers in the lantern-lit relaxation area. While the adults are enjoying spa the kids can head towards Ritz Kids Club. After relaxing, enjoy refreshers and snacks at Al Seef, the poolside bar and cafe, or walk towards Parisa Restaurant with sea views for memorable dining experiences in an elegant, stylish ambiance. Parisa is a feast for all senses, with its elaborate interiors studded with intricate mirror work and hand painted artworksor Al Liwan grill where you can treat yourself with a wide range of buffets, from Lebanese to seafood to brunch options. Arab cannot be pictured without flying hawks in the dessert, why not spend the next day in to the arms of golden sands, while watching the mysterious duns, dancing on the rhythms of Duff, befuddled in the intoxicating scents,while tasting the rich and aromatic delicacies. The Qatari desert offers some of the planet’s most surreal and splendid scenery, a land of wide-open beauty, shaped by the steady forces of wind and sun. It’s also a place of solitude, where a slow camel ride across time-worn tracks connects remote campsites to settlements that seem to blend into their surroundings. As we know UAE is world’s largest sandy desert, and an integral part of local culture, hence the mother desert opens its hearts with surprising array of activities. Embark on a desert safari through the golden sand dunes, spending starry nights in traditional tents or dune-bashing through breathtaking scenes. Let me tell you, Qatari Desert known as Khor Al Adaid, a UNESCO recognized site, that lies south of the city is one of the few places in the world where the sea encroaches into the desert. Enjoy spotting turtles, flamingos, dungongs, Arabian oryx, camels and more. Moreover, when the night is casting its shadow over, get ready for a family-style feast and entertainment like fire breathers and belly dancers there.