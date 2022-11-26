Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that the party’s chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s real independence is to fight for the actual freedom.

Addressing the participants of the long march, the seasoned politician went on to say that the former premier [Imran] is confident that the nation would not disappoint him. He added that the masses are not with the view of accepting the system of injustice.

He lambasted the incumbent government, saying that the rulers are not concerned about the economy, but of ruling, adding that if they [rulers] are thinking that by resorting to the tactics of delaying elections will pave way for Imran Khan’s ‘declining’ popularity, so they [rulers] are on the ‘wrong direction’.