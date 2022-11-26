Share:

Rallies have been held in different parts of the country to express solidarity with the armed forces.

The rallies were taken out in Gujranwala and different areas of Balochistan including Gwadar, Zhob, Sibbi, Muslim Bagh, Sanjawi, Loralai, Ziarat.

Thousands of people participated in the rallies and chanted slogans in favour of Pakistan Army.

They also commended the services of Army for the country.

The participants of rallies taken out in Balochistan said they are proud of their Army and stand shoulder to shoulder with it.