An anti-terrorism court on Friday awarded two times death sentence to Rizwan Ullah who was found guilty of raping and killing a seven-year-old boy.

The court also awarded life term to the convict for kidnapping the child and imposed a fine of Rs2 million on him which it directed to be paid to the heirs of the slain child.

According to the prosecution, convict Rizwan abducted a 7-year-old child who was playing outside his house in Bilal Colony. The father of the child registered a complaint of his kidnapping on July 13, 2020. However, after 20 days, the body of the child was recovered from the Korangi stream. As per the prosecution, the convict was the relative of the slain child.