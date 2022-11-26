Share:

ISLAMABAD - Exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 03 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 223.94 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 223.91. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 228.75 and Rs 231 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro depreciated by 14 paisas and closed at Rs 233.30 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 233.44. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.61, whereas an increase of 61 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 271.29 as compared to its last closing of Rs 270.68. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisas each to close at Rs 60.96 and Rs 59.60 respectively.