BUREWALA - Governor Punjab Mu­hammad Baligh Ur Rehm­an on Friday said that the teachings and preaching of saints were beacon to live lives according to Is­lam. The shrines of the saints have always been the centre of Islam as they taught people to practice the religion in their daily lives which resulted in the promotion of Islam across the world. He was talking to media persons after attending the annual urs of Peer Allah Dad Sahu. He stated the role played by these sufis and Ulema was unforgettable for the preaching and promo­tion of Islam. On this oc­casion, custodian of the shrine Khawaja Noor Mu­hammad Sahu, DC Vehari Safdar Hussain Virk, DPO Zafar Buzdar and others were present.