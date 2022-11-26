Share:

QUETTA - A joint meeting of the returning officers and monitors of the two districts, Lasbela and Hub was held in the supervision of Deputy Com­missioners of the said districts to finalize the arrangements related to the local body elections’ prepa­rations and security plan on Friday.

The meeting was attended by SSP Lasbela Dostin Dashti, District Election Commissioner Lasbela Tariq Bugti, Assistant Commission­er Hub Syed Samiullah, ADC Gen­eral Farhan Sulaiman Ronja, ADC Revenue Ms. Ruhana Gul Kakar and representatives of FC 54 Wing. The meeting discussed the final poll­ing scheme and the training of the polling staff.

Deputy Commissioner Lesbela and District Returning Officer Mu­rad Khan Kasi, while addressing the participants of the meeting, said that in order to ensure the conduct of peaceful, transparent, free, and impartial local body elections, the administration of both districts in the light of the orders of Election Commission of Pakistan and Chief Secretary Balochistan would per­form their responsibilities well.

The implementation of the secu­rity plan will ensure the safety of the election staff and voters. The polling officers will have the pow­ers of a first-class magistrate in­side the polling station.

He said that police are to be deployed for security outside the polling station, but the FC would also support the district admin­istration Hub and Lasbela for the security of the sensitive polling station.

He said that the mandate given to the administration for transpar­ent elections would be successfully completed.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Hub Zahid Khan said that presiding officers have the responsibility to inform the election candidates regarding the implementation of the code of con­duct of the Election Commission.

Deputy Commissioner Hub Zahid Khan said that 1,000 election work­ers in both districts of Lasbela and Hub would perform their duties on the polling day of December 11.

District Election Commissioner Tariq Bugti gave special awareness to the returning officers and moni­tors regarding the code of conduct of the Election Commission.

The District Election Commis­sioner said that the training of the election staff would be started from Monday, November 28.