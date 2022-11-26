Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday expressed deep grief over the death of famous stage and TV actor Ismail Tara. She, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity. Marriyum said services of Ismail Tara for film and drama industry would never be forgotten. The void created by the death of Ismail Tara in the film and drama industry would never be filled she said and added Ismail Tara had performed in several stage plays, TV dramas and films including Fifty Fifty, One Way Ticket and others. ShAzIA MArrI CoNdolES Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Atta Marri expressed condolence on the death of the legendary comedian and drama artist, Ismail Tara. In a message, the federal minister, Shazia Marri expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned artist, Ismail Tara while terming him as a big name in the world of art and a talented actor. She prayed Almighty Allah to bless the deceased and give patience to the bereaved family members in this hour of sorrow. Ismail Tara was born in Karachi in Nov 1949 and enjoyed an extraordinary career on stage, television and cinema. He started working in stage plays back in 1964 when he was in his early teens and rose to fame through Fifty-Fifty, a comedy show-which ran from 1979 to 1981. The programme, inspired by American comedy show Saturday Night Live, became a super hit and is still acclaimed as one of the classiest comedy productions in PTV news history.