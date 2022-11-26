Share:

KANDKOT - Four workers of an electric company were burnt following a fire that ignited in the Kandhkot grid station when they tried to put up an electric trolley beside the grid station on Friday. Reportedly, four workers received burn wounds when a fire ignited in the Kandhkot grid station due to short circuit when they were putting up the electric trolley. The fire fighters rushed to the place to douse flames that were reaching the grid station. The condition of two injured workers out of four was stated to be critical and they were shifted to a hospital in Karachi. Soon after the fire incident in the grid station, the electricity supply to five feeders was suspended.