KARACHI-In a major action, the Sindh education department has stopped the disbursement of salaries of over 2,000 ghost teachers across the province.

As per details, the Sindh education department wrote a letter to the provincial Accountant General to stop the salaries of 2,019 ghost teachers. Following the letter of the education department, Sindh AG has seized disbursement to salaries to the ghost teachers.

Sindh education secretary Akbar Laghari said they would sack the services of the teachers who were receiving their salaries by sitting at home.

According to details available with ARY News, salaries of 144 ghost teachers hailing from Karachi, 132 from Hyderabad, 114 from Mirpurkhas, 464 from Qambar, 190 from Jacobabad, Dadu 102 and 182 from Benazirabad districts have been stopped.

Furthermore, the salaries of 128 ghost teachers identified in Shikarpur, 89 in Naushero Feroze, 155 in Larkana and 28 in Sanghar have also been seized.