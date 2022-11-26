Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and senator Azam Swati has sought the reasons over toppling of former prime minister Imran Khan’s government on Saturday.

Addressing the participants of the long march, Swati said that for actual freedom, the PTI’s leadership would continue to extend support to the party’s chairman [Imran Khan]. He questioned why the FIR is not being registered as per Imran Khan’s will.

Expressing his views on the economic situation in the PTI’s regime, Swati said that during the PTI’s regime, the economy was growing ‘soundly.