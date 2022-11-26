Share:

ISLAMABAD - Only a day ahead of the protest rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Rawalpindi, the federal government on Friday offered an olive branch to former prime minister Imran Khan saying that parleys with the political parties in the ruling coalition was the only option for him to get a date of an early election. The coalition government advised PTI Chairman to postpone his “pointless” protest rally scheduled for today mainly due to the threat of militant attack on the public gathering, return to parliamentary politics and sit with them to end the present political stalemate. Addressing a press conference here after chairing a law and order meeting, Interior Minister Rana Sanullah Khan said that ex-premier Khan was misunderstood that the military establishment would help him in getting the election date for snap polls and political negotiations was the only way out for him. “You will not get an early election date from Rawalpindi,” the interior minister said while referring to the General Headquarters (GHQ). He added that the country’s military establishment cannot help him in this regard as it would not give in before the “blackmailing” of the PTI chief. “The ‘establishment’ as an institution stands by its commitment that it will stick to its constitutional role and will not step out of it,” Rana Sanaullah underlined. He also said that the military leadership was firm in its resolve that it would remain apolitical and gave reference to the earlier presser of director generals of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). He further said that Chief of Army Staff (COAS)-designate General Asim Munir, being one of the most senior military officers, had played a primary role in making this decision. The interior minister who is also a senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) suggested Khan to sit with the leadership of all political parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to break the deadlock. He said that Khan should behave as a politician and resume parliamentary politics by returning to the National Assembly again as a first step to do so. “Even Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and (PML-N supremo) Nawaz Sharif would not refuse if you want to meet them,” he said, adding that this was the only choice if he wanted to get his demand fulfilled. “Have a mercy on the nation and leave your stubbornness so that the country can move forward.” Rana Sanaullah said that PTI should put off its protest rally because intelligence agencies have warned the government about terrorism threats to the gathering. “All intelligence agencies have issued a threat alert about the rally and informed the government that any terrorist or terrorist group can benefit of the situation,” he said, adding that PTI chief was already facing threats to his life. He underlined that the people with “evil designs” could target such political rallies to achieve their own objectives when such events had been announced in advance. Earlier this week, the Ministry of Interior had issued a security advisor to the PTI warning the opposition party of the threats of militant groups and “radicalized youth” of TLP to Khan and participants of his anti-government long march. The minister said that he in a meeting at the Ministry of Interior has instructed Punjab’s chief secretary and inspector general to police to cordon off the venue of the rally from all sides and no one should be allowed to participate without body search. “The entry to the main stage should also be restricted and be kept under strict surveillance,” he said. He also appealed to the public not to become part of the long march that is being labelled as “Haqeeqi Azadi march.”