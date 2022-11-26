Share:

US’ geopolitical interests in the GMER-SCAR Complex are intricate and range from the peripheral to the important and the vital. It has Israel as its protégé in the GMER and India in the SCAR, through which it secures its interests in the region. Therefore, a third force that might upend the carefully contrived strategic balances in the sub-regions of the GMER-SCAR Complex has to be deterred. Thus, in the GMER, Iran’s nuclear ambitions have so far been rendered stillborn. Pakistan, in the SCAR, however, is an entirely different kettle of fish. It cannot be forced to either denuclearise itself or “unlearn” being a nuclear power.

It is being managed differently.

Pakistan’s pivotal geostrategic position allows it to assert itself in both the subregions of the GMER-SCAR Complex. An economically prosperous, politically stable, and militarily strong nuclear Pakistan could possibly start peddling its influence in the sub-regions. It has the military capacity and capability to restore strategic balance and/or reinforce the deterrence capabilities of its allies in the GMER. In the SCAR, it has already successfully kept a belligerent, bellicose India and a restive, destabilised Afghanistan, at bay.

With China as a strategic partner, it could seriously aggravate the very complex strategic environment in the GMER-SCAR Complex. Therefore, it becomes imperative for the powers that be to ensure that Pakistan’s real potential to project power and become a major security provider in either sub-region remains largely circumscribed and unrealised. To that end, Pakistan’s attempt to move into the leadership role of the Muslim Ummah was also snuffed out summarily.

Pakistan though is seriously handicapped by the inherent imbalances in its own power potential. It has the world’s fifth-largest population, has plentiful agriculture, an evolving industrial base, very significant military-nuclear-missile forces, and a very promising CPEC. However, it currently lacks sustained dynamic leadership, economic vitality, political stability, and technological excellence. A vitiated strategic environment in the immediate region further compounds its woes. These limitations prevent Pakistan from asserting itself in the larger region; a status quo persistently ensured by the West!

Over the years Pakistan has been managed and maintained through a coterie of thoroughly compromised rulers. All military dictators inevitably sought international acceptance and legitimacy and thus became vulnerable to external inducements, pressures, and coercions. Most civilian rulers parked their ill-gotten wealth and assets in the ostensible “safe havens” in the West; and promptly handed over-controlling, coercive leverages to the Western Governments.

The West has exploited the inevitable clash of personal and national interests adroitly to its abiding advantage and Pakistan’s enduring detriment. Their modus operandi further entailed weakening Pakistan through a systematic two-pronged approach.

On the external front, it has been subjected to intense economic, diplomatic, and military pressures, sanctions, and embargoes. Relentless India-sponsored terrorist attacks from Afghanistan and Iran and the unrelenting demands of international organisations like the FATF, IFIs, etc have kept it consistently on tenterhooks.

On the domestic front, it has been maintained in a perpetual state of controlled chaos and destabilisation further exacerbated by extremely timid leadership, weak, self-serving governance, near economic insolvency, political instability, rampant corruption, and social injustice amongst other inequities.

Critically, vile attempts have been made to create an unbridgeable void between Pakistan’s Armed Forces and the nation. Pakistan’s Armed Forces and the ISI are the last bastion against external aggression as well as internal subversion. The people of Pakistan have always held them in very high esteem. There is nary a city, town, village, or community in Pakistan that does not take pride in a “ghazi or a shaheed”.

The unmatched services and sacrifices of the soldiers, sailors, and airmen have endeared them to the nation and have created a very special bond between them. This bond gives immense strength to both of them and guarantees Pakistan’s survival. It could be construed as the real centre of gravity of the nation. They draw succour from one another. Without the support of one, the other becomes seriously weakened. If a wedge is driven between the two, they both become vulnerable to destruction, piecemeal. It is this sacrosanct bond, this centre of gravity that is now under attack.

Pakistan has been subjected to a relentless hybrid war and is caught in a vicious vortex of conflicting priorities. The Parliament, the judiciary, the political parties, and even the Armed Forces have been badly castigated by a relentless information war, emanating from both hostile external and domestic sources. Fake news, mis-dis information campaigns, propaganda, psychological warfare, leaked documents, audio, videos, etc are further polluting the already confused and volatile political environment. Political leaders have further intensified their mutual animosities and adopted extreme, unrelenting positions.

The media, especially social media, continues to add fuel to fire. The country seems lost in an uncontrollable, insane, aimless frenzy. It seems to have lost hold of its sanity and is self-destructing. Worse, no one seems to be in control or even capable of exercising it.

Having roundly degraded the other institutions, the guns have now zeroed in on the bulwark of the Pakistani nation, its Armed Forces especially the Army and the ISI. In a multidimensional assault, they are now being subjected to unlimited censure for all their perceived acts of omission and commission. The political parties have been denigrating them by turn. First one set of politicians went about demeaning, naming, and shaming them while the other supported them. Thereafter, they diabolically reversed roles; ironically, without prejudice to the abhorrent vilification campaigns!

Is the coup de grace then being delivered through the Pakistanis themselves?

Pakistanis must safeguard and preserve this bond. They must recognise the existential threat and the dangers its loss poses to their sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and freedom of thought and action. Any isolation of the Armed Forces from the nation will not only undermine their morale and combat effectiveness but would also place the nation’s strategic assets in the crosshairs of hostile powers. It is high time that this nation stops fighting this war against itself. This mutually supporting bond must be preserved and constantly reinforced!