A training program was arranged in District Industrial Home Sanatzar Muzaffargarh regarding GBV and the training session was delivered by Dr.Munza (Resource person) and facilitated by. Mrs. Hina Manager SBBWCC Muzaffargarh. Mr. Azhar Yousaf Divisional Director SWD, Mr. Muhammad Khalil MSO, and Irfan Siyal Deputy Director DDMA graced the event and expressed their valuable views about GBV.

The program ended with a vote of thanks from Mr. Malik Muhammad Akram Manager of District Industrial Home Sanatzar Muzaffargarh.