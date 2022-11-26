Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif’s two-day visit to Turkiye has brought all attention to the host of opportunities that lie with better engagement with the regional partner. Focus is being placed on expanding partnerships in the energy sector, as well as in defence with Pakistan’s Navy MILGEM project being set for inauguration inaugurated by both governments. Should all plans come to fruition, this will continue to be an immensely beneficial partnership.

According to the recent press release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Pakistan will be looking to engage with the Turkish business community so that trade between both countries can be facilitated. PM Shehbaz Sharif particularly invited President Tayyip Erdogan to encourage investment in the renewable energy sector. This will bring about a steady stream of revenue which can be used to develop technology for harnessing renewable energy and reducing dependence on traditional energy sources like fossil fuels. This will not only help us in becoming a greener country but it will cut down our spending dramatically.

Pakistan has always maintained positive relations with Turkiye. The ties are always underpinned by cordiality and mutual trust and this is bound to develop further with the strengthening defence partnership as well. Just recently, the third MILGEM Class Corvette Ship was completed and is ready for inauguration at the Istanbul Shipyard. This collaborative project represents a significant milestone in this partnership between Turkiye and Pakistan as it signifies a kind of alliance that will be reassuring in times when the region is ridden with conflict. It further signifies the kind of innovation that we can harness through cooperation.

Our relations with Turkey have only seen an upwards trajectory, one that has been maintained with due diligence and immense dedication. The hope is that this continues and is further compounded by newer projects and initiatives that will be more holistic in nature.