PESHAWAR - USAID’s Economic Recovery and Development Activity (ERDA) will support the KP government in flood recovery assistance in the agriculture sector. USAID-ERDA will provide 613 tons of certified wheat seed and 1,226 tons of Single Super Phosphate (SSP) fertilizer to 12,250 flood-affected farmers of Dera Ismail Khan within the next 10 days. USAID-ERDA has also started the distribution of wheat seed and fertilizers on 1,900 acres (1900 beneficiaries) at Peshawar and will soon start wheat seed and fertilizer distribution to 850 farmers from Khyber District. Amir Afaq, Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division kicked off the distribution of USAID’s Economic Recovery & Development Activity (USAID-ERDA) assisted certified wheat seed and fertilizers to the flood-affected farmers of Dera Ismail Khan.