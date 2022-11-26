Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said committing violence against women in any form was a sheer violation of human rights and dignity. In his tweet in connection with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the prime minister said, “A society cannot claim to be civilized leave alone being democratic if it condones violence under any pretext.” The prime minister urged all to contribute towards ending violent practices against women. “On this Day today, let us all pledge to play our part to put an end to such practices,” he stressed. The Declaration of the Elimination of Violence Against Women issued by the UN General Assembly in 1993, defines violence against women as “any act of gender-based violence that results in, or is likely to result in, physical, sexual or psychological harm or suffering to women, including threats of such acts, coercion or arbitrary deprivation of liberty, whether occurring in public or in private life.”