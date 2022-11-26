Share:

The incumbent coalition had started warning the people that natural gas would be in short supply during the coming winter, thus mentally preparing the ordinary people of the calamity going to befall them. Now, the ministers are informing that out of twenty-four hours, eight hours of gas would be supplied to households to cook breakfast, lunch, and dinner; thus leaving people to brave the rest of winter hours on their own. It’s like going back to decades of the 50s and 60s when coal and gas stoves were in vogue to brave the winter, and food was mostly cooked by burning wood. Good, the world is moving forward and we are moving backward!

To further add insult to injury, there have been articles in the newsprint and programmes in electronic media praising the present government for making gas available eight hours a day and calling it an achievement. Further, these articles and programs praise the government’s steps to make LPG cylinders available for the masses for cooking their meals. Thus, the masses should be grateful to the incumbent government and their mouthpieces for making people realise the bounty offered during the coming cold winter. However, the government mouthpieces fail to enlighten us if the government and its representatives would also be joining the public and only have eight hours of gas supply and see through the rest of the hours of the day by burning LPG and wood stoves.

To hide their failure for failing to take timely action, the coalition government is accusing the previous PTI government that it scuttled the gas contract realised with Qatar during the regime of PML-N. The government claims that if the contract had gone through, Pakistan would not have been facing a gas crisis.

During the PTI government, it was made public that present gas reserves in the country are depleting at the rate of 7-8 percent annually. Consequently, the gas crisis will only worsen in the coming years, which begs the question of how our industries dependent upon gas will operate. We are already importing oil to meet our everyday needs: from running industries to operating power plants, and all of this is costing us precious foreign exchange, which is again loaned from international lending agencies on strict conditions. But then all the conditions, such as the steep increase in fuel, gas, and electricity prices, are for the ordinary public, while the government and its bloated cabinets are still jetting around with large cavalcades. The public is asked for sacrifices but we don’t see that in the government or its representatives.

However, various political parties in the present government, chiefly PPP and PML-N, have been in power for the last many decades. So the primary question is what these parties have done to increase the known oil and gas reserves during the last many decades, other than blaming the last three years of the PTI government for all the ills. The incumbent coalition government claims to have the experience and expertise to run the various policy spheres of the government, then how these major political parties failed to foresee a such scenario where we don’t even have oil and gas reserves to supply the industry and domestic consumers and have to beg oil from friendly countries on deferred payments.

The need of the hour is that the present political government should look beyond its egotistical stand, being the senior and more mature political parties, and work out some middle course in consensus with opposition to put the country’s economic policies on track because we are if Pakistan is.