1.8 mln fine imposed on farmers involved in burning crop-residues

LAHORE - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has taken strict ac­tion against farmers in­volved in burning crop resi­dues in the province. The PDMA sources told APP on Saturday that during the on-going season, a total of Rs 18 lakh fine had been imposed on those involved in burning crop residues across the province. FIRs were also registered against a total of 21 people for cre­mating remains in different districts. Likewise, seven people have been arrested from different districts. The cases were registered against farmers, including three in Bahawalnagar, four in Mandi Bahauddin, one in Kot Addu , three in Narow­al, six in Rajanpur and two in Vehari. A record fine of 1.1 million rupees was imposed in Sheikhupura district. Relief Commis­sioner Punjab Nabil Javed said all possible measures were being taken to pre­vent smog, action should be taken indiscriminately against brick-kilns, facto­ries and vehicles