14 FIRs registered for violating dengue SOPs in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI - District Health Authority(DHA) had lodged 14 FIRs and sealed two premises on violations of anti-dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Wednesday said that the health department, in collaboration with allied departments, had issued tickets to 15 and imposed a fine of Rs 157,000 on violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

Presently, the health officer informed that 86 patients were admitted to different district health facilities, of which 60 were confirmed cases while 2,125 were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad added that with the arrival of 16 more cases during the last 24 hours, the district’s total tally had reached 2,186 confirmed cases.

Among the new cases, he informed that ten patients had arrived from the Potohar town urban area, three from the Municipal Corporation area and one each from Potohar rural and Gujar Khan area.