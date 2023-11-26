Sunday, November 26, 2023
19 marriage halls sealed in Punjab

Our Staff Reporter
November 26, 2023
LAHORE  -  A province-wide crackdown on marriage halls vio­lating regulations regarding one-dish policies and operating late hours is currently in progress.

During the last 24 hours, around 19 marriage halls across different districts were sealed and fined Rs 275,000 were imposed for non-compli­ance. Additionally, seven cases were filed against halls management.

In Lahore division, a fine of Rs 175,000 was imposed on 27 wedding halls violating the rules while 16 halls were sealed during the crack­down. Sargodha division witnessed inspection at various halls out of which two halls were fined Rs 50,000 each for breaching the Marriage Functions Act.

