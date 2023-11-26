32pc computerisation of Gwadar’s land record completed

QUETTA - Thirty-two percent computerization of Gwadar’s land record has been completed, Gwadar Pro reported quoting Deputy Commissioner Gwadar, Aurangzeb Badini. He stated that the computerization of land records is currently underway in Gwadar. In a progress review meeting, it was noted that 32% of the record computerization has been completed. Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) solutions are replacing manual records, a move expected to resolve land issues and litigations in the district, according to Badini. A revolution in computerizing all data, providing online accessibility, and instituting robust backup plans is deemed essential for Gwadar’s development. Badini added that it is time to envision paperless government offices. The digitization of land records is expected to reduce land disputes, subsequently fostering economic development by boosting trade and agriculture. As such, it is crucial for the development and management of smart cities, holding great importance in the Gwadar smart city plan. The land record digitization initiative in Baluchistan, especially in Gwadar, is set to revolutionize the province’s administrative processes, increase transparency, and prevent corruption and land grabbing in the future. According to officials, the digitization of land records is part of a broader drive under which all government departments are being digitized. As per the vision, digital facilities will be provided in Gwadar, Pishin, Jaffarabad, and Quetta, including individual registries, maps, land tax, collection SMS services, etc. Officials stated that related departments have been working on this project since 2017, converting manual land records into computerized records. A computerized person will be issued in the center facilities. Registry entries and instant computerized transfers, immediate access to digitized land map equivalents, and a portal for filing complaints to the public will also be available, according to officials.