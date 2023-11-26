Aftab Sherpao elected QWP chairman, Jadoon GS

PESHAWAR - Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has been elected as the central Chair­man of the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), and Ahmad Nawaz Jadoon as General Secretary for a four-year term.

The election took place at Watan Kor, the main Secretariat of QWP, attended by members of the fed­eral and provincial councils of the party. A significant number of par­ty workers from across the prov­ince were also present on this oc­casion.

Haji Ghufran was elected as sen­ior vice-chairman, Anisa Zeb Ta­hirkheli as vice-chairperson, Hashim Barbar as vice-chair­man, Tariq Khan as Secretary In­formation, Hashim Raza Advo­cate as Joint Secretary, Yousaf Khan as Coordinator of Social Me­dia, and Hanif Shah as a member of the Central Executive Commit­tee (CEC). Sardar Ahmad Nawaz served as the Election Commis­sioner overseeing the intra-party election.

Sikandar Hayat Sherpao was elected as provincial Chairman of the QWP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with Dr Farooq Afzal as Gener­al Secretary. Other newly elected provincial office-bearers include Asad Afridi as senior vice-chair­man, Faiza Rasheed, Prof Hamee­dur Rehman, Fayyaz Ali Shah, Bai­dar Hussain, Hashim Khan, and Shamsher Khan as vice-chairmen.

Speaking after his election as QWP Chairman, Aftab Sherpao ex­pressed gratitude to the federal and provincial councils for their confidence in him, promising not to disappoint. Addressing the cur­rent political scenario, he high­lighted the government’s primary challenge to revive the economy. He emphasized that poor law and order, along with political instabil­ity, have significantly impacted the economy, necessitating efforts to steer it back on track.

Regarding the 2018 gener­al election, Sherpao stated that the QWP’s mandate was compro­mised, yet the party persevered in advocating for the rightful rights of the Pakhtuns. He recalled the par­ty’s participation in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), un­veiling the conspiracy behind the installation of PTI leader Imran Niazi’s government.

The party chairman criticized the caretaker government for ne­glecting its duty to ensure a free, fair, and transparent general elec­tion, contributing to political and social uncertainty. He advocat­ed for the strengthening of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct elections effi­ciently, proposing an amendment to abolish the role of caretakers in future elections.

While not directly naming PTI chairman Imran Khan, Mr Sher­pao referred to a ‘ladla’ (blue-eyed person) imposed on the country under a well-planned conspiracy.

Asserting QWP’s belief in neo-nationalism, Sherpao empha­sized independence from the In­ternational Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, and multinational corporations to secure the coun­try’s interests.

QWP provincial Chairman Sikan­dar Sherpao, addressing the gath­ering, urged party workers to dis­seminate the message of peace, development, and prosperity to every household. He reiterated QWP’s commitment to advocating for the rightful rights of the Pakh­tuns and demanded a level playing field for free, fair, and transparent general elections.