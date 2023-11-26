Aftab Sherpao elected QWP chairman, Jadoon GS

PESHAWAR - Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has been elected as the central Chairman of the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), and Ahmad Nawaz Jadoon as General Secretary for a four-year term.
The election took place at Watan Kor, the main Secretariat of QWP, attended by members of the federal and provincial councils of the party. A significant number of party workers from across the province were also present on this occasion.
Haji Ghufran was elected as senior vice-chairman, Anisa Zeb Tahirkheli as vice-chairperson, Hashim Barbar as vice-chairman, Tariq Khan as Secretary Information, Hashim Raza Advocate as Joint Secretary, Yousaf Khan as Coordinator of Social Media, and Hanif Shah as a member of the Central Executive Committee (CEC). Sardar Ahmad Nawaz served as the Election Commissioner overseeing the intra-party election.
Sikandar Hayat Sherpao was elected as provincial Chairman of the QWP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with Dr Farooq Afzal as General Secretary. Other newly elected provincial office-bearers include Asad Afridi as senior vice-chairman, Faiza Rasheed, Prof Hameedur Rehman, Fayyaz Ali Shah, Baidar Hussain, Hashim Khan, and Shamsher Khan as vice-chairmen.
Speaking after his election as QWP Chairman, Aftab Sherpao expressed gratitude to the federal and provincial councils for their confidence in him, promising not to disappoint. Addressing the current political scenario, he highlighted the government’s primary challenge to revive the economy. He emphasized that poor law and order, along with political instability, have significantly impacted the economy, necessitating efforts to steer it back on track.
Regarding the 2018 general election, Sherpao stated that the QWP’s mandate was compromised, yet the party persevered in advocating for the rightful rights of the Pakhtuns. He recalled the party’s participation in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), unveiling the conspiracy behind the installation of PTI leader Imran Niazi’s government.
The party chairman criticized the caretaker government for neglecting its duty to ensure a free, fair, and transparent general election, contributing to political and social uncertainty. He advocated for the strengthening of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct elections efficiently, proposing an amendment to abolish the role of caretakers in future elections.
While not directly naming PTI chairman Imran Khan, Mr Sherpao referred to a ‘ladla’ (blue-eyed person) imposed on the country under a well-planned conspiracy.
Asserting QWP’s belief in neo-nationalism, Sherpao emphasized independence from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, and multinational corporations to secure the country’s interests.
QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Sherpao, addressing the gathering, urged party workers to disseminate the message of peace, development, and prosperity to every household. He reiterated QWP’s commitment to advocating for the rightful rights of the Pakhtuns and demanded a level playing field for free, fair, and transparent general elections.