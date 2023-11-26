ANF recovers 397 kg drugs in 6 operations

RAWALPINDI - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover 397 kg drugs and arrested 10 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that four suspects including two women, residents of Charsadda and Peshawar, were arrested near M-1 Motorway Islamabad. ANF recovered 1.2 kg heroin and 1.5 kg Ice drugs from the possession of the accused.

A huge quantity of drugs was recovered from secret cavities of the vehicle near Motorway Toll Plaza Sheikhupura. Over 20.4 kg opium and 3.6 kg hashish were recovered from the possession of the accused, a resident of Lower Dir.

900 grams heroin was recovered from the possession of a resident of North Waziristan at Sialkot Airport. The accused was leaving for Dubai.

During the operation in the Winder area, a huge amount of hashish was recovered from a truck loaded with apples. 360 kg hashish concealed under apple crates was recovered.

In the sixth operation, over 9 kg hashish hidden for smuggling was recovered from an uninhabited area of Zakhakhel in Khyber.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process.