Aniq advocates global interfaith dialogue for lasting peace

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aniq Ahmed stressed the crucial need for dialogue among religions and cultures globally to establish lasting peace. In his address at the Interfaith Harmony Conference held at the Badshahi Masjid here on Saturday, he highlighted the government’s commitment to promoting interfaith harmony in Pakistan, emphasizing the prevailing unity among different religious denominations. He underscored the importance of tolerance and respect, integral to Islamic teachings, and assured that minorities in Pakistan enjoy complete religious freedom. He called for collective efforts to foster interfaith harmony, citing Islam’s principles and Prophet Hazrat Muhammad’s (PBUH) legacy of dialogue with Christians and Jews. The minister detailed concrete measures taken by the government to promote interfaith harmony, with a focus on understanding differences and finding commonalities among religions. He urged both the Muslim majority and minorities in Pakistan to contribute positively to the nation’s progress and dispel false rumors.