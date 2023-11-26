Sunday, November 26, 2023
Aniq advocates global interfaith dialogue for lasting peace

November 26, 2023
LAHORE  -   Federal Minister for Reli­gious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aniq Ahmed stressed the crucial need for dialogue among religions and cultures globally to es­tablish lasting peace. In his address at the Interfaith Harmony Conference held at the Badshahi Masjid here on Saturday, he highlighted the government’s commit­ment to promoting inter­faith harmony in Pakistan, emphasizing the prevailing unity among different reli­gious denominations. He un­derscored the importance of tolerance and respect, in­tegral to Islamic teachings, and assured that minorities in Pakistan enjoy complete religious freedom. He called for collective efforts to fos­ter interfaith harmony, cit­ing Islam’s principles and Prophet Hazrat Muham­mad’s (PBUH) legacy of dialogue with Christians and Jews. The minister detailed concrete measures taken by the government to promote interfaith harmony, with a focus on understanding dif­ferences and finding com­monalities among religions. He urged both the Muslim majority and minorities in Pakistan to contribute posi­tively to the nation’s prog­ress and dispel false rumors.

