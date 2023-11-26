Sunday, November 26, 2023
Australia tour is a golden opportunity for new faces: Babar Azam

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 26, 2023
Sports

LAHORE-Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said that for new faces, Australia tour is a golden opportunity.
Talking to the group in the presence of PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf, Babar said that the tour of Australia is a great opportunity for the new faces in the squad and particularly emphasized the promising chances for the newly appointed Test captain Shan Masood.
“Almost all of them are the same guys, but for the new guys, it’s a golden opportunity, and Shan Masood also has a great chance. Wherever you go, you try to dominate; it’s not about going there and not being able to dominate, we can do it, we have the ability, and we take it forward in our own way. Whatever work we do, as a team, we are united,” Babar said.
“We will take experience from Mohammad Hafeez, Umar Gul, and Saeed Ajmal. Thingsdon’t just come all at once; they come from sharing and from experience. The more we share with each other, the more help it will be,” the right-handed batter added.

