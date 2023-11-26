Basit bowls Boeing XI to thrilling win over Rahat XI

LAHORE-Brilliant bowling by Abdul Basit bowled Boeing XI to a 35-run victory over Rahat XI in a friendly T20 fixture played here at Jallo Park Ground on Saturday.

Basit’s outstanding bowling figures of 5-20 and Rana Arsal’s all-round performance (72 runs and 3-38) were highlights of the day. Excellent catches first by Rana Arham and then match-winning catch by Abdul Basit made the day memorable for Boeing XI, which celebrated their victory zealously.

Put into bat first, Boeing XI scored 176 all out in 15.3 overs. Captain Rana Arsal batted superbly, smashing 72 runs while M Hamza Ashfaq hammered 46 and Abdul Suboor 36 runs. Farman well for Rahat XI, who grabbed 4-22 while Hassan, Furqan and Rahat bagged 2 wickets each.

In reply, Rahat XI were off to a flying start as they hammered 68 runs in just 3 overs. Rana Arsal and Abdul Basit then started bowling extremely well and put Rahat XI’s batsmen under pressure, due to which they started losing wickets gradually. Their key batter Farman, who made a century, though kept one side intact, yet on the other end, the other batters kept on losing wickets and in the 14th over, their last man was on the crease. Abdul delivered a magic ball and took a self-catch on his own bowling to help his side win the match by 35 runs.