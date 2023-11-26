Birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak begin

LAHORE - The five hundred fifty-fourth birth anniversary celebra­tions of founder of Sikh reli­gion Baba Guru Nanak Dev Jee have begun in Nankana Sa­hib. Around three thousand Sikh Yatrees reached Lahore from India through the Wagah Border crossing on Saturday to participate in the celebra­tions. Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Saleem and President of Sikh Parband­hak Committee, Sardar Ameer Singh warmly received Yatrees at Wagah Border. Talking to newsmen, Shiromani Gurd­wara Parbandhak Committee Amritsar party leader Khush­mindar Singh said that spe­cial love for Pakistanis com­pels them to visit the country again and again. He said that Sikh yatrees are grateful to the Pakistan government, partic­ularly the Evacuation Trust Property Board, for making ar­rangements for protection of Gurdwaras in Pakistan. Presi­dent of Sikh Parbandhak Com­mittee Sardar Ameer Singh said that he had grateful to his parents to decide to live in Pakistan at the time of par­tition as the land is like Mak­kah and Madinah for Sikhism. He said the ETPB had com­pleted all the arrangements in consultation with the pra­bandhak committee. During the 10-day stay in Pakistan, the pilgrims will visit Gurd­wara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassanabdal, Gurudwara Sa­cha Sauda, Gurdwara Dera Sa­hib Lahore, Gurudwara Rohri Sahib Aimenabad and Gurud­wara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur Narowal. The main ceremony will be held at Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib on Monday.