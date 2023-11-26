Book lovers throng GIK Institute’s exhibition

SWABI - Fifteen book suppliers and sellers participating in the two-day book exhibition at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Insti­tute of Engineering Sciences and Technology noted on Saturday the remarkable appetite for books with­in higher education institutions across the country.

The first day of the two-day book exhibition organ­ized by the GIK Institute central library witnessed a vibrant attendance of students, academia, and avid book enthusiasts. The inaugural ceremony, graced by Rector Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid as the chief guest, also hosted Pro-Rectors, faculty members, and students pursuing education in various engi­neering disciplines.

During the inauguration, Prof Khalid toured all stalls, engaging with suppliers and showing keen interest in the latest additions within engineering, management sciences, and social science fields.

Addressing the gathering, he highlighted that the book fair aimed to facilitate Institute students and assist faculty members in selecting books suited to their respective fields, to be acquired by the Cen­tral Library.

Mohammad Riaz, head of the GIK Institute library, specified the participating booksellers and suppliers: Vision Books, Shams Book International, Compre­hensive Books, Star Books Lahore, All Books Store, Book Finders, Book River International, Progressive International Agencies, New Public Books, Golden Books, Australian Book Company, Absco Books and Subscription Services, U&Y Book Distributors, Sab Books, and Book House. These participants hailed from Lahore and Islamabad.