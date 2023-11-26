CBD Punjab launches Miyawaki Forest initiative to combat smog

LAHORE-Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), a leading development entity in the province of Punjab, also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), has marked a significant leap towards combatting smog and environmental conservation with the initiation of a Miyawaki Forest plantation with the collaboration of Carbonwise and Deliver Tree.

The ceremony hosted esteemed guests, including the top leadership of CBD Punjab, Carbonwise, and Deliver Tree, alongside government dignitaries such as CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, COO CBD Punjab, Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua, Additional Secretary Environment, Additional Secretary Transport, Managing Partner Carbonwise, Deliver Tree, Arif Paraha, and representatives from the Forest department. Among those in attendance were also the Executive Director, Directors, and senior officials from CBD Punjab.

The designated site for the forest, spanning 4 kanals within the CBD Punjab Bab District, is poised to become a beacon of sustainability, set to accommodate nearly 12,000 plants. Already, 800 plants have found root in the rich soil, laying the foundation for a thriving green ecosystem. The Miyawaki Forest, known for its dense and diverse vegetation, aligns with CBD Punjab’s broader commitment to corporate social responsibility. The initiative not only contributes to carbon offsetting but also fosters biodiversity and strengthens the local ecosystem.

While sharing his views on the occasion CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, said: “CBD Punjab recognizes the pivotal role businesses play in environmental stewardship. Our Miyawaki Forest is a testament to our dedication to sustainable practices and a greener future. This initiative will also play an important role in combating smog. We believe in the power of collective action for a healthier planet.”