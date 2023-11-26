CM launches FCPS training programme for five districts

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday announced to launch of FCPS (the Fellow of College of Physicians and Surgeons) training programme in At­tock, Mianwali, Jhang, Mandi Bahauddin and Bhakkar. Addressing convocation as the chief guest at the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan, he directed to un­dertake measures for launching the FCPS training programme in five districts of the province. He said he had issued directions to make immediate induction of doctors in intensive care units. “Emergency medicine departments should be set up in all big hos­pitals. State-of-the-art Indus Cancer Hospi­tal at Jubilee Town would become function­al by 31st January. A Mayo Cancer Clinic in Manawan would also become functional by 31st January,” he added.

The CM said new hospitals were built but the condition of old hospitals had deteriorat­ed. “Mayo, Nishter and Holy Family hospitals are examples. The condition of few hospitals was so pathetic that one gets worried to imag­ine how come a patient would be treated.