CM visits Data Darbar eye hospital, removes MS, other staff

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Pun­jab Mohsin Naqvi along with the Pro­vincial Cabinet paid a surprise visit to the Data Darbar Eye Hospital and reviewed arrangements.

In the hospital, the MS and doc­tors were not present on their duty; the security guard was not present at the gate; nurses were sleeping in the wards but everyone was marked pres­ent on the attendance register while practically the hospital was vacant. There were poor cleanliness arrange­ments in the gynae ward, eye ward and bedsheets were dirty as well.

CM Mohsin Naqvi expressed his severe indignation over seeing the pathetic condition of the hospital and ordered to remove the MS from his post along with terminating the contract of doctors who were absent from their duty in the gynae ward. He ordered taking back hospital man­agement from the Auqaf department and hand it over immediately to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department. The residents of the area also reached the hospital after the arrival of CM Mohsin Naqvi. They heaped a pile of complaints before the CM with regard to dearth of medical facilities and unavailability of doctors in the hospital. Mohsin Naqvi tele­phoned the Secretary Health on the spot and directed him to take over the hospital management. He immediate­ly called for the attendance register of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and checked their attendance record. The CM handed over the attendance register to the Provincial Minister for Auqaf Azfar Ali Nasir and ordered an inquiry. The CM remarked that the hospital was in highly deplorable condition and he felt deeply grieved over seeing poor state of the hospi­tal. He immediately summoned the Secretary Communication and Works (C&W) and issued him necessary di­rections with regard to improving conditions of the hospital.