Sunday, November 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Countrywide anti-polio drive to start from Monday

Countrywide anti-polio drive to start from Monday
News Desk
November 26, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  A five-day anti-polio campaign will begin across the country from Monday to eradicate the crip­pling disease. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, more than 7.4 million children up to five years of age will be administered polio drops during the campaign.

Thirty one thousand teams have been constituted to vaccinate the children. Likewise, in Balochistan, more than eleven thousand teams have been consti­tuted for the door to door vaccination drive to inoc­ulate 2.5 million children up to the age of five years.

According to the Polio Emergency Operation Center, vaccination campaign in Quetta, Pishin and Qilla Abdullah has been continuing since Friday.

Similarly, in the province of Sindh, teams com­prising more than 80 thousand polio workers will go door to door to administer the vaccine to over 10 million children of up-to 5 years of age in 30 districts of the province.

ANF recovers 397 kg drugs in 6 operations

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Secretary has also di­rected the Health Department to ensure that chil­dren are administered polio drops at all railway stations and bus terminals as well.

Polio teams will also be available at bus stops, railway stations, Afghan refugee camps and other public places to ensure vaccination of every child.

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1700878680.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023